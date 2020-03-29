Conflicting camps divided over debt tactics in ‘war effort’

The ECB has learned the lessons of the euro crisis. Rather than perpetually wait for the European Council to make a non-decision, it acted swiftly. Last week it provided the legal basis for its new Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). It clearly states that the ECB is committed to temporarily buying unlimited amounts of government debt.
The purpose of this bond buying programme is to bring down the cost of government borrowing. It is designed...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team