Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

Comment: Global economy heading for stagflationary debt crisis

Conditions are ripe for a repeat of both the 1970s stagflationary shock and the 2008 debt crisis — this slow-motion train wreck looks unavoidable as matters stand

Nouriel Roubini
1st July, 2021
Comment: Global economy heading for stagflationary debt crisis
‘Debt ratios are much higher than in the 1970s, and a mix of loose economic policies and negative supply shocks threatens to fuel inflation, setting the stage for the mother of stagflationary debt crises over the next few years.’ Picture: Getty

In April, I warned that today’s extremely loose monetary and fiscal policies, when combined with a number of negative supply shocks, could result in 1970s-style stagflation (high inflation alongside a recession). In fact, the risk today is even bigger than it was then.

After all, debt ratios in advanced economies and most emerging markets were much lower in the 1970s, which is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Increased saving over the past year could influence consumer demand in the coming months, according to the Central Bank. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Central Bank improves economic outlook amid positive consumer sentiment

Economics Eva Short 16 hours ago
Manufacturing production rose for the fourth month running in June, the most sustained period of growth in over two years. Picture: Getty

New orders in Irish manufacturing rose at ‘fastest ever rate’ during June

Economics Eva Short 16 hours ago
Exports are expected to grow by 13.3 per cent this year in spite of trade disruptions due to Brexit. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Irish economy to record double-digit growth in 2021 amid exports surge, ESRI predicts

Economics Eva Short 1 week ago
If Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, even hinted that he was considering lifting the ban on bonus schemes for bankers, there is a good chance it would precipitate the collapse of the government. Picture: Julian Behal

John Walsh: Ireland may soon be the worst little country in which to do business

Economics John Walsh 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1