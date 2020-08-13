Thursday August 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: Europe and Asia have different approaches but common goals for recovery

Policymakers in both parts of the world must begin considering how to translate emergency measures into more sustainable policies to safeguard their long-term prospects

13th August, 2020
A security guard checks the body temperature of customers at an Apple store in Shanghai. Europe and Asia‘s economic response to the pandemic has varied in approach and size

Covid-19 has claimed more than 700,000 lives, infected more than 19 million people and decimated rich and poor economies alike. But even as most of the world faces unprecedented recession, policy responses differ sharply. The contrast between Europe and Asia is a case in point.

Both regions are undoubtedly facing serious economic hardship. The European Commission expects the eurozone economy – which grew by 1.3 per cent in 2019 – to contract by 8.7 per cent this year.

In the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Aidan Regan: GDP dictates everything, but how do we measure it properly?

Whenever you see an economic variable expressed as a proportion of GDP, you should take it with a huge pinch of salt

Aidan Regan | 1 week ago

A historic moment on common EU debt, but political warfare lies ahead

The EU and its member states have basically agreed to run a large federal deficit to fund a European economic recovery

Aidan Regan | 2 weeks ago

Apple was a test case that will go down in history

The new corporation tax climate will present challenges for small countries including Ireland

Brian Keegan | 3 weeks ago