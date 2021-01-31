Comment: Ceta is an EU success story and the hostility to it is misguided

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Ibec represent a combined 200,000 businesses employing more than ten million people in both Canada and Ireland and the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreements (Ceta) between the two countries represents a significant opportunity for both. The political backdrop challenging its ratification in Ireland is misguided on a number of fronts.

For decades, we have seen a significant deepening of the trans-Atlantic economic and trade relationship between Ireland, the EU and Canada....