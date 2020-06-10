Wednesday June 10, 2020
Comment: A rapid US recovery is an economic and political fantasy

While the US economy was in many ways prosperous, it was a house of cards propped up by consumer demand for frills and ever-growing debt

10th June, 2020
Demand for many US-made capital goods now depends on global conditions making Covid-19 a significant economic threat.

As protests roil the US, the country’s centre-left economists are gazing brightly into their crystal balls.

Harvard’s Jason Furman, formerly chair of Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, has warned Democrats eager to defeat Donald Trump in the November election that “the best economic data . . . in the history of this country” will emerge just before voters head to the polls.

Paul Krugman is likewise predicting a “fast...

