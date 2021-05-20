‘Clear need’ for future tax increases to support government spending, Esri says
Esri report says increasing standard and higher rates of income tax by 1 percentage point would raise almost €1 billion a year in revenue
Research published by the Economic and Social Research Institute found that future increases to income tax, VAT and Local Property Tax could generate significant sums of government revenue which “are likely to be needed” to offset future spending pressures combined with potential declines in corporation and motor tax.
An increase of standard and higher rates of income tax by 1 percentage point would, the body said, generate close to €1 billion a year...
