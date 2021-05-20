Subscribe Today
‘Clear need’ for future tax increases to support government spending, Esri says

Esri report says increasing standard and higher rates of income tax by 1 percentage point would raise almost €1 billion a year in revenue

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
20th May, 2021
During Covid-19, government expenditure has risen from €87.2 billion in 2019 to €105.9 billion in 2020, and a forecasted €109.2 billion in 2021. Picture: Getty

Research published by the Economic and Social Research Institute found that future increases to income tax, VAT and Local Property Tax could generate significant sums of government revenue which “are likely to be needed” to offset future spending pressures combined with potential declines in corporation and motor tax.

An increase of standard and higher rates of income tax by 1 percentage point would, the body said, generate close to €1 billion a year...

