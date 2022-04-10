Subscribe Today
Central bank warns state not to stoke inflation

Financial regulator said further measures to ease pressure of soaring prices must be targeted only at most vulnerable

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
10th April, 2022
Central bank warns state not to stoke inflation
Mark Cassidy, director of economics and statistics at the Central Bank of Ireland: government interventions should be targeted and temporary and aimed at protecting the most vulnerable. Picture: RollingNews

The government has been warned against exacerbating the inflationary pressures building in the economy if introducing further measures to combat the effect of soaring prices.

The Central Bank of Ireland last week cut its growth predictions for the year and hiked its inflation forecasts as the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine on Irish households and businesses becomes increasingly evident.

While it said the public finances were strong enough to deal with the...

