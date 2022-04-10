Central bank warns state not to stoke inflation
Financial regulator said further measures to ease pressure of soaring prices must be targeted only at most vulnerable
The government has been warned against exacerbating the inflationary pressures building in the economy if introducing further measures to combat the effect of soaring prices.
The Central Bank of Ireland last week cut its growth predictions for the year and hiked its inflation forecasts as the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine on Irish households and businesses becomes increasingly evident.
While it said the public finances were strong enough to deal with the...
