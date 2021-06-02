Central Bank profits fell 67% in 2020 after ‘Covid-19 shock’

The Central Bank reported a financial profit of €829.6 million in its annual results for 2020, representing a decline of 67 per cent since 2019.

As the bank is obliged to transfer 80 per cent of its earnings to the exchequer, the surplus income paid for 2020 came in at €665.7 million, also down 67 per cent when compared to 2019 and one of the lowest dividends paid since the 2008 financial crisis.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Gabriel Makhlouf, governor...