Central Bank issues bullish forecast for Irish economy

The financial regulator said it has revised upwards its forecasts for growth and employment due to the strength of the Irish economy

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
26th January, 2022
The Central Bank is forecasting domestic demand in the economy will grow by 7.1 per cent this year. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The short-term outlook for economic growth and employment levels in the Irish economy are optimistic, the Central Bank of Ireland has said.

The regulator is forecasting domestic demand in the economy will grow by 7.1 per cent this year, 5.2 per cent in 2023 and 4.8 per cent in 2024, while unemployment levels are set to fall to pre-pandemic levels below 5 per cent in the next three years.

The resilience of the economy throughout the pandemic, alongside extremely strong corporation...

