Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Central Bank intensifies scrutiny of Irish-based investment funds

In the month of March alone, €72 billion flowed out of investment funds in this country

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
21st June, 2020
Gabriel Makhlouf, governor of the Central Bank: twice-yearly financial systems check

The Central Bank has stepped up its monitoring of investment funds based in Ireland following an outflow of money as a result of turmoil in financial markets earlier this year.

In its financial stability report last week, the bank revealed that a net €72 billion had poured out of investment funds in March alone, with the lower risk corporate bonds and money market funds in particular seeing redemptions. Money market funds are widely used in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Aidan Regan: If we want a society like our northern European friends, we need similar taxes

The programme for government’s main challenge will be implementation – and making sure its important strategic missions are met

Aidan Regan | 5 hours ago

Ian Guider: New government must listen to businesses and help them to survive

The programme for government is unworkable if the government decides to let struggling firms drown in the aftermath of the pandemic

Ian Guider | 5 hours ago

NTMA warns state could face increased borrowing rates

Conor O’Kelly, the agency’s chief executive, says debt taken on at near-zero rates now will need to be refinanced at a potentially higher cost

Ian Guider | 5 days ago