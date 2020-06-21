Central Bank intensifies scrutiny of Irish-based investment funds

The Central Bank has stepped up its monitoring of investment funds based in Ireland following an outflow of money as a result of turmoil in financial markets earlier this year.
In its financial stability report last week, the bank revealed that a net €72 billion had poured out of investment funds in March alone, with the lower risk corporate bonds and money market funds in particular seeing redemptions. Money market funds are widely used in...
