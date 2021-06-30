Subscribe Today
Central Bank improves economic outlook amid positive consumer sentiment

The Central Bank estimated that modified domestic demand is due to grow by 3.4 per cent in 2021, 5.6 per cent in 2022 and 4.8 per cent in 2023

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
30th June, 2021
Increased saving over the past year could influence consumer demand in the coming months, according to the Central Bank. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Central Bank of Ireland improved its economic forecast for Ireland and said that prospects for the economy as a whole “appear to be more favourable” and risks to the growth outlook appear “relatively balanced”.

In its third Quarterly Economic Bulletin, the financial regulator modified its domestic demand outlook and predicted that demand would grow by 3.4 per cent in 2021 (up from the 2.8 per cent predicted in the previous...

