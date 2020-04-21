Budget deficit could hit €30bn this year

The public finances could swing into a €30 billion deficit this year as the government grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
In its latest projections, the Department of Finance warned that the economic recovery may be gradual, depending on how long the lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 remain in place.
The department forecasts that the economy, measured by gross domestic product (GDP), will shrink by 10.5 per cent this year before recovering in...
