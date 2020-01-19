Tuesday January 21, 2020
Brian Hayes: ‘End the ban on bankers’ bonuses, and raise TDs’ pay’

Ex-Fine Gael minister Brian Hayes says more money is needed to end the brain drain from both the banking sector and politics

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
19th January, 2020
Brian Hayes is now head of the Banking & Payments Federation of Ireland

The government should end the ban on bankers‘ bonuses and increase the pay of TDs, Brian Hayes, the former Fine Gael minister, has said.

Hayes, a former TD and MEP who is now head of the Banking & Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI), said Irish banks were experiencing an outflow of staff at all levels because of the inability to offer variable pay and were training up graduates to work in foreign institutions.

Government...

