Monday January 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Beware of auction politics: hard choices are inevitable

Candidates in search of your vote will promise all kinds of benefits – without necessarily having a realistic plan for how they will deliver them. Here are five questions to keep in mind when you’re sizing up their manifestos

26th January, 2020

The next government will face public demands for better health care, more housing, tax changes, pay increases and plans to tackle climate change. A stable and growing Irish economy will help to deliver this, but budgetary policies need to be sustainable and prudent – not here today and gone tomorrow as occurred in the past.

Voters should be mindful that this involves making difficult choices between introducing new measures and funding existing programmes. Last week,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Our income divide will shape the election in two major ways

It’s not all high-flying IT and finance professionals – 60 per cent of workers in Ireland earn less than €30,000 a year and income and social class are a big influence on how people cast their ballot

Aidan Regan | 1 day ago

EBA to persist with nomination of Central Bank executive

Gerry Cross’s nomination for executive director of the European Banking Authority rejected by the European Parliament’s economic and monetary affairs committee

Ian Guider | 1 day ago

Capitalflow to lend €50 million to small and medium-sized firms

Alternative lender becoming one of largest non-bank lenders as it has advanced over €450 million to businesses so far

Ian Guider | 1 week ago