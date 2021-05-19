Analysis: Could inflation derail the recovery?
Variants, vaccine distribution and the growing threat of inflation are just some of the factors that could affect the world’s economic trajectory over the coming months and years
Since last spring, it has been clear to me that a quick and sizeable recovery would follow from the pandemic-induced recession, owing to Western governments’ massive fiscal and monetary-policy responses and the high probability that effective vaccines would be forthcoming. And as the scientific evidence in favour of the new emergency-approved vaccines continued to pile up, so too did the likelihood of a strong recovery.
As I have noted previously, all of the most...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Aidan Regan: Welfare state must be reformed to look after younger working families
While the welfare state does a good job of lifting the incomes of those without work, the provision of affordable housing and childcare is crucial to help younger workers and families
Income inequality at lowest recorded level but lone parent families left behind, Esri says
Rates of income inequality in Ireland were at their lowest recorded level just before the pandemic hit
Ireland should not attract multinationals through tax policy, former US Treasury Secretary says
There has been an excessive attraction to locate in Ireland coming from tax arbitrage, according to Larry Summers
Young people worst hit by Covid-19 related unemployment
The crisis left nearly a third of 20-24-year-olds unemployed and not in education or training, according to the ERSI