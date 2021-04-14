Analysis: Corporate tax threat and cost of Covid supports make for grim financial outlook
There was little to be cheerful about in the latest Stability Programme Update with changes to the corporate tax regime on the horizon as the pandemic continues to hit
The storm clouds are gathering when it comes to Ireland’s 12.5 per cent corporation tax rate.
US President Joe Biden’s plan to bring in a standard global minimum corporation tax rate of 21 per cent could affect the American multinationals who provide a substantial chunk of the €11.6 billion in corporation taxes expected to be gathered here this year.
The potential impact of this was laid out in the Stability Programme Update published...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Jim O’Neill: Can a post-Covid boom endure or will inflation come roaring back?
Recent indicators have pointed to a strong rebound but if governments and central banks start to worry that generous fiscal conditions are unwarranted, they could start to tighten the screws
Biden’s historic plan for America and what it means for Ireland Inc
The US president’s $5.7 trillion social democratic vision, covering everything from infrastructure to jobs to corporate tax reform, is so ambitious it makes most European leaders look like centrists
More state debt needed to fund PUP past June, says Varadkar
Tánaiste tells Fine Gael TDs that the government needs to borrow more money to pay for further extensions to the pandemic supports
GDP growth projections to drop to 2.4% if Covid-19 restrictions remain past June
The Central Bank warned that the extension of public health measures into the second half of 2021 could mean dramatically reduced growth next year