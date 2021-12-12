Aidan Regan: What will global tax games mean for the future of Treasure Ireland?

In 2015, the Irish government collected around €6 billion in corporate tax. At the end of this year, it will collect more than €14 billion. That’s a 130 per cent increase in seven years.

In two years alone, 2020 and 2021, the corporate sector will have contributed a whopping €30 billion in tax, which is almost equal to the entire annual health and education budget. There’s no other country in the world where this boom...