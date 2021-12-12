Aidan Regan: What will global tax games mean for the future of Treasure Ireland?
The exact source of Ireland’s soaring tax take since the ending of the Double Irish is opaque, but untangling the corporate structure of Alphabet reveals how vulnerable our corporate tax boom is
In 2015, the Irish government collected around €6 billion in corporate tax. At the end of this year, it will collect more than €14 billion. That’s a 130 per cent increase in seven years.
In two years alone, 2020 and 2021, the corporate sector will have contributed a whopping €30 billion in tax, which is almost equal to the entire annual health and education budget. There’s no other country in the world where this boom...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Economy sees rapid growth but labour shortages and supply chain issues loom — IBEC
The volume of global trade in 2022 is forecast to be 6% higher than the same period in 2019
Dan O’Brien: Cautious optimism in economic forecast as euro-wide rebound gives cause for hope
The Irish economy continues to expand – and while the Omicron effect is not yet known and the OECD notes that the rebound conceals permanent ‘structural changes’, overall the forecast is good
Mortgage approvals fell in number and value during October
New figures show a slowdown in approvals in Ireland following the ‘upheaval’ of Covid-19 in 2020
Dan O’Brien: As inflation rises across Europe, Germany and the ECB are watching Italy with interest
Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, says its official position is that recent price increases are transitory. But if inflation does take off, the ECB will be in a nightmare scenario