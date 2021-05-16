Subscribe Today
Aidan Regan: Welfare state must be reformed to look after younger working families

While the welfare state does a good job of lifting the incomes of those without work, the provision of affordable housing and childcare is crucial to help younger workers and families

Aidan Regan

 @aidan_regan
16th May, 2021
Aidan Regan: Welfare state must be reformed to look after younger working families
The hard reality of stagnating wages and rocketing housing costs for those born since 1980 is already remaking the Irish political landscape. Picture: Getty

What is the purpose of the welfare state? For the most part, it is about protecting and subsidising the income of those who cannot work.

This includes those who lose their jobs, the unemployed, those who are too old to work and various other groups in society who have physical and mental health reasons for not being able to work and to earn sufficient incomes.

One of the biggest policy challenges in Ireland is adapting...

