Aidan Regan: We need our allies more than we need our beloved 12.5 per cent tax rate

For almost a decade, Ireland has argued that any change to international corporate tax law must take place through global agreement at the OECD, and not the EU.

The reason for this is that Ireland has always assumed that international political agreement at the OECD would never be reached, and that the process would ultimately get buried in the technocratic weeds of the OECD’s committees. Meanwhile, within the EU, they could always indirectly threaten a...