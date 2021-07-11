Subscribe Today
Economics

Aidan Regan: We need our allies more than we need our beloved 12.5 per cent tax rate

Pushing back against the OECD just confirms the accusations that we’re a tax haven – and won’t help us when the much bigger threat of austerity comes knocking

Aidan Regan

 @aidan_regan
11th July, 2021
‘The future of fiscal policy in Europe will be decided by the outcome of the German elections in September. The probable outcome of this election is a Christian Democratic Union-led government, with Armin Laschet as German Chancellor.’ Picture: Getty

For almost a decade, Ireland has argued that any change to international corporate tax law must take place through global agreement at the OECD, and not the EU.

The reason for this is that Ireland has always assumed that international political agreement at the OECD would never be reached, and that the process would ultimately get buried in the technocratic weeds of the OECD’s committees. Meanwhile, within the EU, they could always indirectly threaten a...

