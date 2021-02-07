Aidan Regan: The great known unknowns of our corporate tax receipts

The biggest threat to Ireland’s public finances is not the increase in public borrowing to fund capital investments, but the growing dependence on volatile corporate taxes to fund day-to-day expenditures.

With a growing population, public expenditure on key social investments such as health and education will inevitably increase, and they need to be funded from a predictable tax base.

Corporate tax is equal to €12.5 billion, which amounts to over 20 per cent...