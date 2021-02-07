Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

Aidan Regan: The great known unknowns of our corporate tax receipts

Most employed people know how much income tax they will pay next year, and this predictability gives certainty to the public finances. But that is not the case when it comes to multinationals

Aidan Regan

 @aidan_regan
7th February, 2021
Aidan Regan: The great known unknowns of our corporate tax receipts
Tim Cook, chief executive of Apple. The company paid an effective 17 per cent tax on income in 2020, which was much higher than the average 3.5 per cent it was paying between 2010 and 2017. But there is no knowing how much of this tax is paid into the Irish exchequer Picture: Getty

The biggest threat to Ireland’s public finances is not the increase in public borrowing to fund capital investments, but the growing dependence on volatile corporate taxes to fund day-to-day expenditures.

With a growing population, public expenditure on key social investments such as health and education will inevitably increase, and they need to be funded from a predictable tax base.

Corporate tax is equal to €12.5 billion, which amounts to over 20 per cent...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party is planning for a second independence referendum in the wake of Brexit. Photo: Getty

Brian Keegan: Latest Brexit row shows that changing borders has a price

Economics Brian Keegan 6 hours ago
Ceta, the EU-Canada trade deal, has yet to be ratified by Dáil Éireann and is the subject of some dispute

Comment: Why investment agreements like Ceta are worth pursuing for the EU

Economics Niall Moran 4 days ago
Danny McCoy, chief executive of Ibec: ‘If the ratification of Ceta by the Irish government is further delayed, the signal sent to our trading partners is that the EU is becoming inward looking’. Picture: Feargal Ward

Comment: Ceta is an EU success story and the hostility to it is misguided

Economics Danny McCoy 1 week ago
Ceta remains unratified by Cyprus, due to a dispute over . . . halloumi cheese. Picture: Getty

The trade row that just won’t go away

Economics Aiden Corkery 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1