Aidan Regan: The dethroning of global tax sovereignty — and why it’s a good thing for Ireland
Governments will soon have the right to collect taxes on multinationals’ sales in their jurisdiction, even if that company has no physical presence in their country. This is a massive shift — and is ultimately positive for us
The G7’s endorsement of a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 per cent made all the headlines last week. The move was heralded as revolutionary and groundbreaking.
What was perhaps most historically significant, however, was the political endorsement of the G7 to put an end to the practice of allowing nation-states to only tax businesses in their own country.
After more than one hundred years, governments will soon have the right...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Personal grooming spend up seven-fold as social activities reach almost pre-Covid levels
Bank of Ireland debit card spending analysis released today reveals boom in spending across hairdressers, accommodation, retail and travel
Hope and high stakes: Can the economic recovery plan work?
With hotels and B&Bs trading again after a seemingly endless hiatus, the hope is that this has been the last of the lockdowns. But some have doubts over the government’s plan to get the country moving again
Aidan Regan: Public debt is not a moral failure, it is an investment in the future
The EU’s fiscal rules are not fit for purpose, and Europe must break out of the mindset of a balanced budget as the ultimate goal and utilise debt to its advantage
Release of ‘pent-up demand’ drives sharp increase in services business activity
The latest PMI survey data from AIB signalled a marked pick-up in growth across the services economy in May as restrictions were eased