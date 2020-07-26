Sunday July 26, 2020
A historic moment on common EU debt, but political warfare lies ahead

The EU and its member states have basically agreed to run a large federal deficit to fund a European economic recovery

26th July, 2020
Ursula Von Der Leyen, European Commission president, and Charles Michel, European Council president, bump elbows after a deal was reached at the leaders summit last week. Photo: Getty

Stable governments in advanced market economies that borrow money in their own currency are capable of running higher levels of debt without crisis. This observation is central to all variants of Keynesian economics and modern monetary theories.

It applies to the US, to Britain, Japan and, to a certain extent, China. In the aftermath of the European Council last week, it may also apply to the EU.

For the first time in Europe’s history, the...

