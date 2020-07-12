Wallace lends his touch to Osprey’s €1m ballroom

The Osprey Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare has just unveiled its €1 million revamped ballroom, which was designed by architect and star of RTE’s Home of the Year, Hugh Wallace of Douglas Wallace Architects.

Stretching to about 555 square metres, the function room, located just off the main lobby area, has been a popular venue for years for weddings, local events, conferences, and post-Punchestown racing festivities. The hotel owner, the Prem Group, wanted...