Venturing into the online: interior design firm launches web outlet

Ventura Design fans suffering withdrawal symptoms during the current lockdown will be relieved to hear that the high profile Irish-based interior design company has launched its first e-commerce platform though its website ventura.ie. It offers a carefully curated selection of the brand’s most coveted luxurious accessories and lighting.

Handpicked by Arlene McIntyre, Ventura’s innovative founder and creative director, the “forever accessories” showcase the brand’s most sought-after products that the company has used...