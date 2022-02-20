Subscribe Today
Log In

Design

Trees from above: meet the man breathing new life into garden design

Landscape architect Thijs Dolders is a firm believer that roof gardens add immeasurably to the liveability of cities

Ali Rochford
20th February, 2022
Trees from above: meet the man breathing new life into garden design
A 1,400 square metre roof garden designed by Thijs Dolders at the Ebben plant nursery in the Netherlands. Picture: Boomkwekeirj Ebben BV

Thijs Dolders is not afraid to experiment when it comes to garden design, especially when it comes to growing trees on a roof. Where many would shy away from the prospect, the skilled Dutch landscape architect positively revels in it.

“I don’t know if you could call it practical, but it definitely adds character and three dimensionality to a space, the same as in a garden. Trees block wind, create shade, and also from street...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sinead Bourke and Ciara Murray of Newmark Architects: ‘Priorities have changed’

Closing the book on open-plan living

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill
Brushing up on the cosmetics, for a good first impression, is low-hanging fruit when it comes to impressing buyers

Spend on the stand-outs to maximise your selling price

Design Amber Young
Raftwood Amazon will give your floor a timeless and elegant look

Keep your timber floor happy and it will last a lifetime

Design Charlie Hamilton
Redecorating your home is an exciting time, shaping a space that reflects your personality and creating a safe haven that promotes sustainable living and wellbeing

Ask the designer: How can I redecorate my home in a sustainable manner?

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1