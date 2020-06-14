Thriving in a troubled world

A year ago, architect Dave O’Shea, founder and creative director of Office of David O’Shea, or Odos, invited the Business Post to visit the new offices of creative agency Rothco in advance of it opening to its workforce in Smithfield in Dublin 7.

The edgy, slightly futuristic space designed by Odos bore little resemblance to a conventional office with its moveable, indoor-outdoor work-stations and its fluid, campus-style open plan areas....