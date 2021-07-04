Three Dublin projects shortlisted by RIAI for Public Choice Awards

Three commercial property projects are among just under 40 projects competing for this year’s Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland’s Public Choice Awards.

Among those nominated in the Workplace Fit-Out category is the redeveloped Irish Stock Exchange which includes the former Stock Exchange building on Anglesea Street, after ISE, now owned by Euronext, acquired the old Armoury building on Foster Place, off Dame St in Dublin 2.

Contractors Duggan Brothers said the...