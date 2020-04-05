This is the Modern world

Furniture design has been on an evolutionary journey since the dawn of human civilisation. As that particular metamorphic timeline goes, however, the Mid-Century Modern movement came along relatively recently – roughly from the mid-1940s to mid-1950s – and only lasted about a decade or so.

Despite its short-lived epoch, the appeal of this Scandi-inspired form has endured among the baby boomers, is revered by Generation X (perhaps there is a sense of comfort...