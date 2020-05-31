The new social: how to make your garden work better as a space for escape and relaxation

When renovating our homes, whether it is re-configuring our existing space or with the addition of a new extension, we are all eager to maximise natural light and provide welcome views of our gardens. This connection between our homes and gardens is often referred to as “bringing the outside in”.
Over the past few months, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, our homes have become our safe havens. However, they are operating at full...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team