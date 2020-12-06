The holly and the ivy and the natural way to celebrate Christmas

‘Tis (finally) the season to be jolly and many people are being drawn to a simpler more sustainable way to decorate their homes this Christmas.

Materials gathered from the garden and further afield can create a feeling of calm and restfulness, not least because, in these days of plastic overload, going green is kinder to the planet and gets our creative juices flowing.

Floral designer Hanna Heubach is the champion of a simple approach...