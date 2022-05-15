Taste Maker: Carol-Anne Leyden of CA Design on padel, ponies and connecting to the natural world through design

Carol-Anne Leyden set up her homewares store and design studio CA Design ten years ago, after returning home to Ireland from Honduras, where she had been working for Digicel.

“I moved back home bang in the middle of the recession,” Leyden says, “with very few jobs available. I decided to travel to China in the hope of finding some inspiration to set up my own business. My background is in marketing, but I always had...