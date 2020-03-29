Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Stuck at home? Here’s how to make the most of it

The Covid-19 crisis means we are spending more time than ever in our homes, which may also act as office, school or crèche. Here are some tips for maximising the space

29th March, 2020
14
The most important thing to focus on currently is the overall mental well-being of you and your family, having a view of nature will give a sense of time

Home is usually a safe hideaway of sorts from the other versions of ourselves we put out into the world. Yet, as we all get to grips with our new normality, I want to focus our attention on the importance of home, a space that needs to be all things to everyone during these strange and disconcerting times. Let’s focus on the positive ways our personal space can work for us, and consider how to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Interiors: Match your colours to natural materials

Interior design house Neptune’s spring palette is more about texture and light than about strong contrasts

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Interiors: Make a statement through aesthetics

Interior designer Alice Slattery visited the recent IMM furniture and interiors fair in Cologne. Here, she reports her findings and the major trends for the coming year

Alice Slattery | 1 week ago

Everything’s gone green

With spring finally in the air, leaves and flowers beginning to bloom and sustainability a hot topic, suddenly everything seems green

Natasha Rocca Devine | 2 weeks ago