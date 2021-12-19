Subscribe Today
Some natural festive decorating on a grand scale

Ann Marie Durkin and her husband began restoring Coolamber in Lismacaffrey, Co Westmeath five years ago. Now she’s revamping its entire look in time for the festive season

Ali Rochford
19th December, 2021
Ann Marie Durkin is not afraid of a challenge. Five years ago, she and her husband Patrick took on the restoration of Coolamber House and Garden set in the Westmeath countryside, near the village of Lismacaffrey, on the Longford border.

A historic country house full of character, with a Doric entrance porch, sweeping ornamented staircase and myriad outbuildings, Coolamber was crying out for new life to be breathed into it. It was lucky that new...

