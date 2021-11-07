Soft skills for comfy cushions
Gambian designer Paboy Bojang has worked with Ingrid Hoey and Carol-Anne Leyden of CA Design to create a gorgeous cushion collection for the Dublin store
The pandemic has been a time of great collaboration and creativity for those with an artistic leaning. More fashion and jewellery designers than ever before are making their first forays into homewares and interiors. The stalwarts, too, have been inspired to try out new collaborations, with partners from within the world of interiors and beyond. The results have been striking, unique and a great celebration of creative minds coming together.
A prime example of one...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘Luxury without the guilt’ in Dublin’s zero-carbon hotel
Wren Urban Nest, owned by the directors of recycling and waste management firm KeyWaste and operated by Moran Hospitality, was designed by BDP architects with the latest advanced technology so that it burns no fossil fuels and creates no local pollution
Cutting-edge design on the banks of the Lee
Two bespoke Cork projects by Fionuala Lennon of the award-winning Wilson Architecture are a sign of exciting things to come in office interior design
Interview: Chupi Sweetman on the power of jewellery
While designing jewellery is Chupi Sweetman’s bread and butter, stories are her lifeblood