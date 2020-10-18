Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Settle in for a winter of content

Interior design house Neptune has responded to our new multifunctional home life by creating wonderfully adaptable pieces

18th October, 2020
5
Neptune’s Autumn/Winter 2020 offerings feature materials such as timber, bronze, linen and wool amid a backdrop of warm, earthy shades

Home, once the refuge we retreated to at the end of the day, has now, for many of us, evolved into a 24/7 multifunctional – sometimes blurred – arena of home and workplace.

Leading interior design house Neptune has taken note of this altered landscape in its new Autumn/Winter collection, a compilation of versatile living and dining pieces to suit our changed circumstances.

It includes pieces such as the new Ardingly cabinet, which can function...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

A suite to last forever, naturally

DFS has brought out a range of luxury leather sofas designed to last for generations

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

A HQ designed to be out of this world

At fit-out firm Sonica’s Skerries offices, futuristic space is the opposite of ‘architectural karaoke’, designed to be off-trend and age well

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

California steaming

You don’t have to live in LA to shower in style

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago