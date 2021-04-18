Scents and sensibility: Secret Garden candle is truly Devine

Interiors staging expert Natasha Rocca Devine has announced a new collaboration with Cork-based candlemaker, La Bougie.

Just what’s needed as we leave winter behind and bound into spring/summer season, this mood-lifter includes top notes of Bergamot and Tea Rose and is part of Rocca Devine’s 2021 ‘The Secret Garden’ candle collection.

It follows on from the success of her first candle, which sold out earlier this year.