RIAI shortlists 33 architectural projects for People’s Choice Awards

Among the 33 architectural projects shortlisted for the People’s Choice Awards by the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) are four in the workplace category that we featured in this section along with two others in the Adaptation and Reuse category, which have a commercial element to them.
Members of the public have until midnight this Friday to vote for their choice and all 33 projects can be seen on the institute’s...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team