Sunday July 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Reveal your home in its true colours

26th July, 2020
10
Small elements such as decorative pieces and plants bring more colour to a space

Using colour to create spaces with personality is a great way to make your home more visually arresting and appealing

When considering an interior design scheme, you want to create something that has heart and soul. Colour can take your space to the next level; it is all about how you apply it. You can either drench the walls and ceilings, or you can just add pops of vibrant colour to bring a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Wallace lends his touch to Osprey’s €1m ballroom

The revamped room at the Naas hotel has been stylishly reconfigured by the star architect to seat 420 people

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 weeks ago

The art of making your home come alive

Even just a few carefully-placed pieces of art can bring new dimensions to your home, whether you’re putting it up for sale or not

Natasha Rocca Devine | 2 weeks ago

True grit: the growing appeal of a year-round gravel garden

Gravel gardening is not for everybody, but it’s great if you’re into plants, experimentation – and less work overall

Ali Rochford | 3 weeks ago