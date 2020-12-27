Subscribe Today
Log In

Design

Raise a glass to the rise of the home bar

You can’t go to the pub to celebrate the festive season, but you can bring the pub to you

Lily Peterken
27th December, 2020
Raise a glass to the rise of the home bar
A mid-century Danish Rosewood Cocktail Bar Cabinet, fully restored with internal light and pronounced and clear rosewood grain, priced at €3,500 courtesy of The Vintage Hub

As most New Year’s Eve festivities have been put on ice for 2020, many of us will be ringing in the dawn of a more hopeful and promising year at home.

To that end, members of the Irish Antique Dealers’ Association are witnessing a growing trend of householders designating areas at home to make and serve drinks.

“People seem to be bringing the bar to their homes to alleviate the pressure of Covid-19,”...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Brave Ground was named as the Dulux 2021 Colour of the Year

Keeping it regal: interiors trends for 2021

Design Natasha Rocca Devine 1 hour ago
Felix Conran, left, and his father Alex Willcock, founders of Maker&amp;Son

Interior design: Furniture that’s made to treasure

Design Brenda McCormick 2 weeks ago
A number of Irish companies have launched their own bespoke candle collections this winter

Get a handle on candles this Christmas

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 weeks ago
The Fairy and Nutcracker snow globe, €35, from Woodie’s

Interiors: Make your home the star of the show for Christmas

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1