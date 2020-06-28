Put a bit of background work into your video calls

For many of us now working from home, chances are, the last-minute dash to tidy up the home office before a video meeting is an all-too-familiar and chaotic scene.
The picture-perfect backdrops often seen on TV video interviews with neat bookcases and ambient lighting are enviable, but most of us struggle to find a corner without piled-up laundry or children’s playthings.
Help is at hand, though. Interior design house Neptune has come up...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team