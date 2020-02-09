Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Pretty in pink

Blush pinks are back in style, just in time for Valentine’s Day

9th February, 2020
5
The DFS Enchanted range is inspired by 1920s glamour

With Valentine's Day looming, why not consider adding a touch of romance this spring with blush pinks? Styled by the Dublin-based talented creative duo Jill and Gill for DFS, the French Connection Hoxton in Rose blends inspiring modern design with old-fashioned comfort and timeless elegance.

Think punchy colours, graphic prints and geometric shapes – there is fun to be had with this look. Modern Valentine’s vibes with unapologetic pops of pink, from sofa to screen,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Bedding down: tips for getting a good night’s sleep

Finding the right mattress is key to sleeping soundly, according to bed experts at Des Kelly Interiors

Post Reporter | 2 weeks ago

The ups and downs of stairs

A spectacular staircase can help sell a house as effectively as any other feature

Ros Drinkwater | 2 weeks ago

Moody blooms bring drama to your rooms

Let flowers power your interiors with these big, bold wallpaper designs

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 weeks ago