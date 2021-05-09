Poetry in motion: how the magic of daffodils goes well beyond early spring

You may think daffodil season is over, but there are some varieties that are only starting to hit their stride now. By adding late-flowering varieties to your garden you can have daffodils in bloom well into May, and even later.

Nial Watson of Ringhaddy Daffodils is a breeder of daffodils based in Co Down. He started after a chance encounter at a dinner. While seated next to Sir Frank Harrison of Ballydorn bulb farm, the...