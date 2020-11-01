Outdoor fireplaces: How does your garden glow?

There’s a lot to be said for the joy of gazing into the crackling flames of an open fire: you feel the warmth, but it taps into something deeper than just the sensation of heat.
From simple open-air fire pits to semi-enclosed chic firewalls, fire adds a mystical element to the garden and brings people together with increased feelings of well-being and camaraderie.
Obviously, with current restrictions, people are not allowed to gather...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team