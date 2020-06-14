Sunday June 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Out to lunch: how to create an outdoor dining area, big or small

Whether you have a back garden or a balcony, a few well-chosen outdoor furnishings can create a whole new space for meals, socialising or your morning coffee

14th June, 2020
Neptune’s timber-framed Pembrey seating collection is ideal for dual-purpose use, with a solid, teak frame and thick, generous weather-resistant cushions

Despite the sun’s current temporary hiatus, summer has arrived and with it comes the opportunity to enjoy some al-fresco dining.

Whatever the space available to you, from a balcony to a large lawn, interior design house Neptune has a range of garden furniture options on offer and suggests treating your outdoor space as a part of your home.

Outdoor dining areas don’t have to be about big meals and feasts; sometimes it is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The best of both worlds?

PRS schemes and communal spaces could be what are required to help solve the housing problem

Louise Rankin | 5 hours ago

Interior design: Oriana B is for bouncebackability

Lifestyle brand Oriana B got off the ground just days before the world went into lockdown, but its owner Katherine Deas is undaunted in the face of the challenge

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 5 hours ago

Thriving in a troubled world

The pandemic has scuppered countless construction projects, but architect Dave O’Shea and his firm Odos are still brimful of optimism for the future

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 5 hours ago