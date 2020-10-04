Open House Dublin to go mostly online due to Covid-19

The ever-popular annual Open House Dublin programme will go ahead this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic, with many scheduled events now being offered online.
Established and run by the Irish Architecture Foundation, Open House Dublin is now in its 15th year, and this year celebrates the resilience, potential and talent in architecture and urban design within the capital city.
A series of short films celebrating and showcasing the architecture of Dublin city will premiere online...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team