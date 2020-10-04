Sunday October 4, 2020
Open House Dublin to go mostly online due to Covid-19

Now in its 15th year, the popular event celebrates architecture and urban design

4th October, 2020
One of the programme highlights is the Big Debate, titled Dublin’s Fair City will question both the beauty of the capital and focus on societal inequalities and the role of architecture in helping to address these

The ever-popular annual Open House Dublin programme will go ahead this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic, with many scheduled events now being offered online.

Established and run by the Irish Architecture Foundation, Open House Dublin is now in its 15th year, and this year celebrates the resilience, potential and talent in architecture and urban design within the capital city.

A series of short films celebrating and showcasing the architecture of Dublin city will premiere online...

