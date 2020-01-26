Moody blooms bring drama to your rooms

Readers looking for a little interior inspiration might be taken with a new line of moody winter floral wallpaper by Liverpool wallpaper designer MuralsWallpaper. The company’s Midnight Blooms collection puts a twist on floral design and might just be the latest trend to feature on a wall space in your home that’s craving a little dramatic attention.

Led by a similar floral trend in the fashion world, the Midnight Blooms collection...