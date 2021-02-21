Meet the Dubliner in charge of an enchanting English jewel
Joe Whelan relishes his job as head gardener at Nymans, a National Trust property with an extensive collection of spring-flowering shrubs and trees from all over the world – and links to Birr Castle
An interest in historic gardens led Irish garden graduate Joe Whelan to his dream role at a much loved English garden with links to Birr Castle.
The gardens at Nymans in Sussex are a sight to behold at any time of year, but are particularly floriferous in spring, with an extensive collection of spring-flowering shrubs and trees from all over the world. Whelan, who is now head gardener at Nymans, will not tire of them...
