Last phase of Luttrellstown Castle Resort project underway

Following a three-year multimillion euro refurbishment project, the last phase of exquisite bedroom suites at Luttrellstown Castle Resort in Castleknock in Dublin 15 is under way and three of the final eight suites have just been completed.

The phased project has been undertaken by renowned interior designer Arlene McIntyre, head of Ventura Design.

This final phase involves the reinstatement and redesign of eight new bedrooms which will bring the total to 20 bespoke, luxurious bedrooms, each...