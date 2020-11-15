Last phase of Luttrellstown Castle Resort project underway

Following a three-year multimillion euro refurbishment project, the last phase of exquisite bedroom suites at Luttrellstown Castle Resort in Castleknock in Dublin 15 is under way and three of the final eight suites have just been completed.
The phased project has been undertaken by renowned interior designer Arlene McIntyre, head of Ventura Design.
This final phase involves the reinstatement and redesign of eight new bedrooms which will bring the total to 20 bespoke, luxurious bedrooms, each...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team