Kitchen supplier Howdens to open six depots in Ireland

Howdens, the FTSE-listed British trade kitchen supplier, is opening its doors for the first time in Ireland.

The first of six planned trade outlets to open will be Howdens Sandyford in the Stillorgan Industrial Estate in Dublin 18. The planned Irish depots will span just under 1,000 square metres and will be supported by the British infrastructure and digital platform.

The company offers thousands of products directly to trade professionals, including kitchens, worktops, appliances, doors, joinery, flooring...