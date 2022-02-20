Subscribe Today
Log In

Design

Keep your timber floor happy and it will last a lifetime

With a drive towards efficiency and sustainability, what’s more natural and durable than hardwood?

Charlie Hamilton
20th February, 2022
Keep your timber floor happy and it will last a lifetime
Raftwood Amazon will give your floor a timeless and elegant look

People tend to avoid hardwood because of its reputation for being tricky to maintain, particularly when it comes to preserving the quality and aesthetic of the material. For this reason, buyers will often opt for more practical (but less visually appealing) low maintenance flooring.

But that’s a myth. Wood is the material of choice for creating a warm, natural feel in your forever home as well as offering a sustainable, long-term flooring option....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A 1,400 square metre roof garden designed by Thijs Dolders at the Ebben plant nursery in the Netherlands. Picture: Boomkwekeirj Ebben BV

Trees from above: meet the man breathing new life into garden design

Design Ali Rochford
Sinead Bourke and Ciara Murray of Newmark Architects: ‘Priorities have changed’

Closing the book on open-plan living

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill
Brushing up on the cosmetics, for a good first impression, is low-hanging fruit when it comes to impressing buyers

Spend on the stand-outs to maximise your selling price

Design Amber Young
Redecorating your home is an exciting time, shaping a space that reflects your personality and creating a safe haven that promotes sustainable living and wellbeing

Ask the designer: How can I redecorate my home in a sustainable manner?

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1